'QSE Sees Stable Performance, Cautious Interaction Of Foreign Portfolios'

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) ended the current week's trading with a marginal decrease of 0.03 percent, losing 2.860 points of its balance, thus declining to 10,1222 points compared to last week's closing, despite the gains achieved by most sectors, most notably the sector, which recorded the highest gains of 2.69 percent, while the sector performed in the red zone at 0.7 percent.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa said that the QSE index has not seen much change over the past five days or the past 30 days, describing the situation as stable.

Bouhlaiqa explained that the general index was 6.5 percent lower than its 52-week high on Dec. 31, 2023, and 10.4 percent higher than its low on May 30, 2024.

He pointed out the cautious movement of foreign portfolios when selling, adopting a gradual approach amidst changing market positions, while Qatari portfolios are witnessing a move away from buying operations at the present time, in light of expectations of declines in the market during the coming period.

Bouhlaiqa pointed out that the average trading value during the current week amounted to QR 262 million.

This week witnessed liquidity levels of QR 1.309 billion, while the trading volume reached 527,553,979 shares, with a number of deals reaching 55,122 deals across all sectors.