Microcarrier Market Size To Hit USD 2.5 Billion By 2034, Projected A 6.0% CAGR – Report By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading manufacturers in the are able to optimize and elevate the process standards, which is followed by the capacity enhancement of cell structure systems. With the excellent holding capacity, microcarriers gain traction for holding cells in a suspension system. Replication of cells is also achieved, which is another demand generator for the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcarrier market (Mikroträgermarkt) is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2034. The industry will be lifted from USD 1.3 billion , measured in 2023. The progress of the competitive landscape will likely occur moderately at a CAGR of 6%. This poised development is estimated to create lucrative prospects for organizations in the industry.

Microcarriers play an active role in enhancing the efficiency of the process of cell growth. As microcarriers can effectively integrate large-scale cultures into bioreactor configurations, labor-intensive enzymatic dissociation is not needed, which simplifies the production process. This is a crucial factor in driving the microcarrier market.

Cell production is accelerated by using microcarriers. With the availability of a larger surface area for cell production, the process enhances its efficiency. Due to this, it gains an edge over other methods. The total substrate intake is risen. Along with this spike, the total biomass produced also spikes, prevailing larger volumes of cells. Such factors are accelerating the demand generated, driving the microcarrier market.

Different materials used in the industry are gaining traction due to their various assertive physical attributes. Such factors often include benefits like flexibility and biocompatibility. The close resemblance of the cell structure with the extracellular matrix provides a better environment for cell growth. Due to these attributes, the demand for microcarriers will likely spur, driving the market.

As microcarriers deliver a perfect cell culturing environment, the demand in biologics is gaining traction. Such factors uphold the sales of microcarriers, driving industrial growth.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The microcarrier market (سوق الناقلات الدقيقة) can be segmented based on various aspects. The structure of microcarriers can be accounted as the largest segment of the industry. Natural material microcarriers have the highest applications due to their numerous benefits. Biocompatibility is a key benefit of the said segment that drives the highest demand.

Cellulose is another critical sub-segment of the industry, which can be extracted from plant origins. As cellulose provides sustainable choices for microcarrier designing cellulose gets traction in the industry. The medical field, seeking sustainability, can find the perfect fit in the form of cellulose.

Biologics manufacturing is a pivotal segment, typically dealing with microparticles. The ability of these particles to deliver a large quantum of output without hampering the cell integrity drives the demand for the segment. The demand from biotechnology companies and other pharmaceutical organizations is rising. Based on the end-user segment, the demand for microcarriers is growing due to the rising research and development activities.

Regional Profile

With the large-scale medical organizations and better infrastructure in North America, the region will likely continue to lead the microcarrier market. Various large-scale organizations in the area also contribute to the growth of the market.

Europe fosters sustainability, to which, microcarriers prove to be compatible. As a result, the demand for microcarriers in the region will also rise.

Key Developments in the Microcarrier Market



In June 2023 , Corning Incorporated announced a joint venture with SGD Pharma. This collaboration was aiming to expand the Corning Velocity Vial technology in India. This strategic move helped the organization bolster its international position. In April 2024 , Cytiva launched new cell lines promising to eliminate threats and enhance the viral vector manufacturing demand. This helped the organization to expand the product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global microcarrier market is cluttered. Many key organizations occupy substantial market space and expand using different products. Cytiva is a key organization that operates in various verticals. It offers different filtration equipment, aseptic filling machines, cell culture processes, and many other products.

Corning Incorporated is active in many markets, including the electronics sector, the life science industry, and the automotive market. It offers different vials and pharmaceutical glass tubing.

Sartorius AG is active in producing biolayer interferometry instruments, cell selection and retrieval equipment, membrane filters, and many other products.

Key Players



Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf SE

Cytivac

Sartorius AG

Esco Lifesciences Group Ltd.

Tantti

Reprocell

Smart MCs PTY LTD

Ilex Life Science

MP Biomedicals Bio-Link

Market Segmentation

Material



Natural

Cellulose

Collagen

Gelatine

Synthetic

Dextran

Plastic

Glass Others (Polystyrene, Magnetic, Glass, Etc.)

Application



Biologics Manufacturing

Therapeutic Protein Production

Vaccine Production

Others (Stem Cell Manufacturing, Etc.)

Tissue Engineering and Organ Engineering Others (Regenerative Medicine, Etc.)

End-user



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academics Others (CRO's, CMO's, etc.)

Regions Covered



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

