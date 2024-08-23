Global Calcium Hydroxide Market Poised For Strong Growth, Forecasts 2024-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Hydroxide - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium hydroxide market is projected to witness a substantial growth at a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period of 2024-2029. Affirming its versatility, calcium hydroxide's increasing utilization spans across to agriculture, contributing to its expanding market presence.

Construction and Water Industries Catalyze Market Expansion

The advancement in global construction practices, especially in developing economies, has significantly driven the calcium hydroxide market, with the compound's usage as a binder and a stabilizer in soil and concrete gaining prominence. Concurrently, the imperative of quality water treatment necessitates the use of calcium hydroxide in ensuring optimal potability of drinking water, elevating its demand in the industry.

Agricultural Sector Support

Aiding global food production, calcium hydroxide serves as a critical soil conditioner in the agricultural sphere, aligning with the rising demands of the burgeoning population. Its additional functions as a pesticide, fungicide, and herbicide further accentuate its market value, sustaining demand.

Regional Insights and Market Segment Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the calcium hydroxide market due to rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth, particularly in China and India. The region's escalating construction activities, alongside pressing water treatment needs and a flourishing agricultural landscape, have cemented its leading position in the calcium hydroxide marketplace.

Growth Outlook

Strategically poised for growth, the calcium hydroxide market exhibits future promise fueled by global urbanization, advanced water treatment needs, intensive agricultural practices, and the production advantages within the Asia-Pacific region.

The forecasted growth encapsulates the compound's value offering as an ecological and effective solution, which resonates with modern sustainable development goals and heightened environmental awareness. With a positive outlook shaping the market, stakeholders are encouraged to align with the dynamic trends and regulatory landscapes to harness its full potential.

Market Segmentation and Geographical Distribution

The market study segments the calcium hydroxide market by end-user industries such as water treatment, construction, and environmental gas treatment, with a detailed geographical analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Companies Featured



CAO Industries Sdn Bhd

Carmeuse

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Graymont Limited

Hydrite Chemical

Innova Corporate

Jost Chemical Co

Lhoist

Mississippi Lime Company United States Lime & Minerals, Inc

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900