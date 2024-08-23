Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination For US Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that she has accepted the Party's nomination to run against candidate former President Donald in the presidential scheduled for November 5.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," Harris said during her speech on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois.

She vowed to be a president for all Americans and to be a "a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people."

She stressed, "This battle is for the future of America, This election is not only the most important in our lifetime, but it is one of the most important elections in the life of our nation in many ways."

Harris mentioned that her Republican rival, Donald Trump, is an "unserious man" and the consequences of putting Trump back in the White House are "extremely serious."

She pledged to "bring back the bipartisan border security bill that Trump killed, and will sign it into law", adding, "we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants, and reform our broken immigration system; we can create an earned pathway to citizenship and secure our border and America".

In the competition with China, she stated, "I will make sure that we lead the world into the future and artificial intelligence, that America, not China, will win the competition for leadership in these areas in the 21st century".

In her speech, she said "as President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies".

On the situation in Gaza, she continued, "what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again," she said.

She said the scale of suffering in Gaza is "heartbreaking," adding that she and President Biden are working to end this war.

Harris was officially approved as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November elections during the second night of the conference, in which the most prominent speakers were former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, who focused in their speeches on her "readiness" and "preparedness" to assume the presidency of the United States.

She considered that her nomination "renews hope" in "preserving democracy" in the United States and "achieves equal opportunities" for all Americans. (end)

