51Talk Online Education Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE American: COE), a global online education with core expertise in English education, announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter 2024 and Operating Highlights

Gross billings1 for the second quarter of 2024 were US$15.9 million, a 61.3% growth from the second quarter of 2023.



Net revenues were US$11.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 75.1% increase from US$6.3 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The number of quarterly active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 54,400 in the second quarter of 2024, representing a 83.2% increase from approximately 29,700 for the second quarter of 2023.

Key Financial and Operating Data For the three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

Y-o-Y

2023

2024

Change











Net Revenues (in US$ millions) 6.3

11.0

75.1

% Gross Margin 78.4

%

78.1

%

-0.3ppt Gross Billings (in US$ millions) 9.8

15.9

61.3

%











Active students with attended lesson consumption2

(in thousands) 29.7

54.4

83.2

%













"We have achieved strong growth in Q2, exceeding our Q2 guidance, and anticipate sustained momentum in the foreseeable future, as reflected in our Q3 guidance. Our strategic investments across a diverse portfolio of markets are yielding positive results, propelling us towards our objective of becoming a globally leading EdTech company." stated Jack Jiajia Huang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of 51Talk.

"Through our localization efforts, we have gained a deeper understanding of individual markets, allowing us to meet specific local needs. This approach has improved our product market fit. Additionally, we actively explore new market opportunities that align with our strategic direction and existing product offerings."

"Our strategy hinges on global expansion based on local needs and platform strength enabled by AI. We make targeted investments to enhance team efficiency and local customer experience, aiming to drive higher retention rates and more customer referrals." Jack Jiajia Huang concluded.

1 Gross billings for a specific period, which is one of the Company's key operating data, is defined as the total amount of cash received and receivable from third party payment platforms for the sale of course packages and services in such period, net of the total amount of refunds in such period. The gross billings data included herein was from the Company's business system and converted with quarterly corresponding exchange rate, which may lead to differences with bank records 2

An "active student with attended lesson consumption" for a given period refers to a student who attended at least one paid lesson, excluding those students who only attended paid live broadcasting lessons or trial lessons.

Second Quarter 2024

Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Margin

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were US$11.0

million, a 75.1% increase from US$6.3 million for the same quarter last year. The number of active students with attended lesson consumption was approximately 54,400 in the second quarter of 2024, a 83.2% increase from 29,700

for the same quarter last year.

Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2024 was US$2.4 million, a 77.3% increase from US$1.4 million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in total service fees

paid to

teachers, mainly resulting from an increased number of paid lessons.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was US$8.6 million, a

74.5% increase from US$4.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 78.1%, compared with 78.4%

for the same quarter last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$11.0

million, a 39.7% increase from US$7.9

million for the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$7.3 million, a

43.6% increase from US$5.1 million for the same quarter last year.

The increase was

mainly due to higher sales personnel costs related to increases in the number of sales and marketing personnel. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the second

quarter of 2024 were US$7.3 million, a

44.0% increase from US$5.1 million for the same quarter last year.

Product development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$0.9 million, a 22.6% increase from US$0.7

million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher product development personnel costs. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP product development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$0.8 million, a 25.7% increase from US$0.7 million for the same quarter last year.



General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$2.8 million, a 35.8% increase from US$2.1

million for the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to higher general and administrative personnel costs. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$2.6

million, a 35.4% increase from US$1.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Loss from Operations

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was US$2.4 million, compared with operating loss of US$3.0 million for the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was US$2.2

million,

compared with non-GAAP operating loss of US$2.8 million for the same quarter last year.

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders

Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was US$1.2 million, compared with net loss of US$2.9 million for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was US$1.0 million,

compared with non-GAAP net loss of US$2.7 million for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss

per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was US$0.004, compared with basic and diluted net loss per share of US$0.01

for the same quarter last year.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss

per share attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was US$0.003, compared with

non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.01

for the same quarter last year.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was US$0.22, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of US$0.51 for the same quarter last year. Each ADS represents 60 Class A ordinary shares.

Excluding share-based compensation expenses of US$0.2 million, non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was US$0.18, compared with

non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$0.48

for the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents and time deposits of US$21.0

million, compared with US$23.4

million as of December 31, 2023.

The Company had advances from students3 of US$34.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with US$27.2

million as of December 31, 2023.

3 "Advances from students" is defined as the amount of obligation to transfer goods or service to students or business partners for which consideration has been received from students in advance. The deposits from students are also presented in the total amount of "advances from students"

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company currently expects net gross billings to be between $17.0 million and $18.0 million, which would

represent a sequential growth of 7.2% to 13.5%.

The foregoing outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)

















As of







Dec. 31,

Jun. 30,









2023

2024









US$

US$

















ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

21,298

16,686





Time deposits

2,091

4,311





Inventory

-

29





Prepaid expenses and other current

assets

6,394

10,424



Total current assets

29,783

31,450



















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net

138

181





Intangible assets, net

92

86





Right-of-use assets

723

1,413





Deferred tax assets

72

69





Other non-current assets

348

340



Total non-current assets

1,373

2,089



















Total assets

31,156

33,539











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

DEFICITS





Current liabilities













Advances from students

27,214

34,497





Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities

6,189

6,353





Amounts due to related parties

4,077

3,620





Lease liabilities

590

820





Taxes payable

1,060

741



Total current liabilities

39,130

46,031



















Non-current liabilities













Lease liabilities

41

519





Other non-current liabilities

176

274



Total non-current liabilities

217

793



















Total liabilities

39,347

46,824

















Total shareholders' deficits

(8,340)

(13,617)



Noncontrolling interests

149

332



Total deficits

(8,191)

(13,285)

















Total liabilities and shareholders'

deficits

31,156

33,539



51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

For the six

months ended



Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,



2023

2024

2024

2023

2024



US$

US$

US$

US$

US$ Net revenues

6,260

9,446

10,960

11,812

20,406 Cost of revenues

(1,354)

(2,128)

(2,400)

(2,596)

(4,528) Gross profit

4,906

7,318

8,560

9,216

15,878 Operating expenses



















Sales and marketing expenses

(5,109)

(7,728)

(7,335)

(9,550)

(15,063) Product development expenses

(694)

(945)

(851)

(1,356)

(1,796) General and administrative expenses

(2,053)

(2,589)

(2,789)

(3,812)

(5,378) Total operating expenses

(7,856)

(11,262)

(10,975)

(14,718)

(22,237) Loss from operations

(2,950)

(3,944)

(2,415)

(5,502)

(6,359) Interest income

36

82

63

69

145 Other (expenses)/income, net

(45)

141

1,131

(120)

1,272 Loss before income tax benefit/(expenses)

(2,959)

(3,721)

(1,221)

(5,553)

(4,942) Income tax benefit/(expenses)

61

(22)

(41)

52

(63) Net loss

(2,898)

(3,743)

(1,262)

(5,501)

(5,005) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

-

(19)

(15)

-

(34) Net loss attributable to the Company's

ordinary shareholders

(2,898)

(3,724)

(1,247)

(5,501)

(4,971)





















Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used in computing basic and diluted loss per

share

340,329,892

345,124,338

346,701,530

339,836,750

345,913,731























51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended For the six months ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,





2023

2024

2024

2023

2024





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$

























Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.02)

(0.01)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(0.51)

(0.65)

(0.22)

(0.97)

(0.86)





















Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating expenses as follows:























Sales and marketing expenses

(37)

(29)

(31)

(85)

(60) Product development expenses

(36)

(33)

(24)

(90)

(57) General and administrative expenses

(126)

(225)

(180)

(246)

(405)

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

For the

six

months ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,





2023

2024

2024

2023

2024





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$























Sales and marketing expenses

(5,109)

(7,728)

(7,335)

(9,550)

(15,063) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(37)

(29)

(31)

(85)

(60) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

(5,072)

(7,699)

(7,304)

(9,465)

(15,003)























Product development expenses

(694)

(945)

(851)

(1,356)

(1,796) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(36)

(33)

(24)

(90)

(57) Non-GAAP product development

expenses

(658)

(912)

(827)

(1,266)

(1,739)























General and administrative expenses

(2,053)

(2,589)

(2,789)

(3,812)

(5,378) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(126)

(225)

(180)

(246)

(405) Non-GAAP general and administrative

expenses

(1,927)

(2,364)

(2,609)

(3,566)

(4,973)























Operating expenses

(7,856)

(11,262)

(10,975)

(14,718)

(22,237) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(199)

(287)

(235)

(421)

(522) Non-GAAP operating expenses

(7,657)

(10,975)

(10,740)

(14,297)

(21,715)























Loss from operations

(2,950)

(3,944)

(2,415)

(5,502)

(6,359) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(199)

(287)

(235)

(421)

(522) Non-GAAP loss from operations

(2,751)

(3,657)

(2,180)

(5,081)

(5,837)

51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

For the six months ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,





2023

2024

2024

2023

2024





US$

US$

US$

US$

US$























Income tax benefit/(expenses)

61

(22)

(41)

52

(63) Less: Tax impact of Share-based compensation

expenses

-

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP income tax benefit/(expenses)

61

(22)

(41)

52

(63)























Net loss attributable to the Company's ordinary

shareholders

(2,898)

(3,724)

(1,247)

(5,501)

(4,971) Less: Share-based compensation expenses

(199)

(287)

(235)

(421)

(522) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to the

Company's ordinary shareholders

(2,699)

(3,437)

(1,012)

(5,080)

(4,449)























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used

in computing basic and diluted loss per share

340,329,892

345,124,338

346,701,530

339,836,750



345,913,731











































Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and Diluted

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.00) (0.01)

(0.01)





















Non-GAAP net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders

Basic and Diluted

(0.48)

(0.60)

(0.18) (0.90)

(0.77)

