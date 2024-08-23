TOM FORD Unveils New Runway Lip Color Campaign Starring Angelina Jolie

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Always iconic. TOM FORD Runway Lip Color is the ultimate accessory.

Introducing Angelina Jolie for the new TOM FORD Runway Lip Color in a campaign that brings together two icons. An inveterate trailblazer, Jolie drives her personal narrative with strength, confidence and an uncompromising commitment to self-expression. An Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Tony Award winner, Jolie has established herself as an international icon in film, theater and fashion. She goes beyond what the role of an artist can be, parlaying her influence through her humanitarian work, with over 20 years in the field, focusing on refugees and human rights. Additionally, as a fashion entrepreneur, she recently founded Atelier Jolie, a hub for artists, empowering people to participate in creating their own fashion, with a focus on sustainability.

The campaign is lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, a cinematic homage to feminine beauty and its power. Launching on September 3, the campaign images and video show Jolie studying for a role, a character that loves the camera almost as much as it loves her. A portrait of a woman who makes everything in her gaze her own, drawing confidence from the power of her signature shade: 16 Scarlet Rouge.

Believing in its transformative power, there is nothing more dramatic than a strong lip. TOM FORD BEAUTY first entered the lip category with the debut of the Private Blend Lip Color Collection in 2010. The new TOM FORD Runway Lip Color, a staple on the runway, evolves as a true luxury piece to usher in a new era. The formula is crafted with a hydrating complex that conditions lips in decadent emollience and rich, fade-resistant color. Debuting in September, the collection will feature 18 shades, 10 existing and 8 new.

