Who Is The Highest-Earning Presidential Candidate In Sri Lanka? Monthly Incomes Revealed

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 23 (NewsWire) – Sri Lankan Businessman Dilith Jayaweera has been revealed as the highest-earning Presidential candidate, while President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the lowest-earning candidate, per the asset declarations on the monthly remuneration of candidates contesting the 2024 Presidential Election.

As per their asset declarations, businessman Dilith Jayaweera leads the monthly remuneration list with Rs.16, 500, 000. Jayaweera is known to own several businesses, including a prominent institution in Sri Lanka.

Subscribe to our Telegram for the latest updates from around the world

ADVERTISEMENT

Following him is former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe with a monthly salary of Rs.1, 345, 000. Apart from being a full-time politician, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe is also known to engage in business activities.

Aside from the Jayaweera and Rajapakshe, all other prominent Presidential candidates have shown a monthly remuneration of less than Rs.500,000, with most of them government salaries.



Among them, former minister and Sri Lanka Podujana Peruman(SLPP) Presidential candidate Namal Rajapaksa leads the list with a monthly earning of Rs.454,285.

Following him is Independent candidate Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka with a monthly remuneration of Rs.317,785, and People's Struggle Movement candidate Nuwan Bopage with Rs.300,000.



Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has shown a monthly earning of Rs.295,681, while National People's Power candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake has shown a monthly remuneration of Rs.256,802.

As per the asset declarations, President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the Presidential candidate with the lowest monthly earnings amounting to Rs.179,691.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here