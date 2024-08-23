Modi Meets With Indian Community In Kyiv
8/23/2024 5:35:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with the Indian community in Kyiv.
He wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” Modi wrote.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Ukraine today.
Narendra Modi
