Modi Meets With Indian Community In Kyiv

8/23/2024 5:35:35 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with the Indian community in Kyiv.

He wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” Modi wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Ukraine today.

Photo: Х /
Narendra Modi

MENAFN23082024000193011044ID1108593198


UkrinForm

