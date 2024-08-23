Baku City Culture Department Fosters Reading Habits Among Youth
Date
8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM
Various educational events and activities are being organized in
libraries managed by the Baku City Culture Department to support
schoolchildren during their summer vacation and foster reading
habits among them, Azernews reports.
A reading hour was organized in the library branch No. 2 of the
Yasamal district Centralized Library System.
It was stated that reading is of great importance in the
improvement of a person, the formation of his worldview, and the
expansion of the scope of knowledge.
Library Employees read Gulzar Ibrahimova's "Gogal" (Norwegian
Gogal), "The Secret of Trolls", Yulia Karimova's "Hedgehog's Way",
Ramiz Rovsha's "Let's be friends, frog" and other stories.
Detailed information about the books read at the event was
given, and readers' questions were answered.
Reading hour was also held in the library branch No. 1 of the
Khazar district.
The event discussed the importance of reading and the importance
of libraries communicating more closely with readers. Children were
presented with interesting books from the library fund, and
selected stories were played.
Children shared their impressions about the books they read,
recited poems, and sang songs.
