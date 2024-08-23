Railway Ferry With Fuel Tanks Explodes In Russian Port, As Claimed To Have Been Hit By Ukraine's Missile Neptune
A Russian Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) vessel filled with fuel train
cars was hit and sunk by a Ukrainian missile near the Kerchi
Bridge, Russian media and milbloggers claim. The fate of more than
a dozen crew members after the attack in the Black Sea port of
Kavkaz remains unknown.
“After the Ukrainian armed forces hit the Neptun with a missile,
15 people on board Merchant Conro with the fuel tanks gone,” the
Russian The base the news station reported on Telegram.“The ship,
damaged as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces,
sank in the waters of Kavkaz port. This was reported by the
operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory. They added
that there are no sources of fire on the territory of the port
itself.”
After the attack, videos appeared on social media showing the
ship engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of black smoke rising
into the air.
