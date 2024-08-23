Azerbaijani Oil Prices See Decline
8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM
The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" Azerbaijani oil on the
world market decreased by $0.12, or 0.15%, to $79.40,
Azernews reports.
According to auction results, the price of October futures for
"Brent" crude oil was $77.32.
In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of
one barrel of oil was estimated at $75.
It should be noted that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price
was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, oil is
primarily produced under the agreement to develop the
"Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% share in this agreement.
