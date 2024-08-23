Combat Shots Carried Out Using The Smerch Rocket Launcher Systems
Fatima Latifova
Smerch rocket launcher units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops
of the Azerbaijan army are conducting combat training classes,
Azernews reports.
The units on alert carried out tasks such as changing firing
positions, identifying coordinates of imaginary enemy targets, and
destroying them during the battle.
The servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the
combat training classes which were conducted to increase the combat
readiness of the units.
