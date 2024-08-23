عربي


Combat Shots Carried Out Using The Smerch Rocket Launcher Systems

8/23/2024 5:35:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Smerch rocket launcher units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijan army are conducting combat training classes, Azernews reports.

The units on alert carried out tasks such as changing firing positions, identifying coordinates of imaginary enemy targets, and destroying them during the battle.

The servicemen demonstrated high professionalism during the combat training classes which were conducted to increase the combat readiness of the units.

AzerNews

