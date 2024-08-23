Chief Of General Staff Is On Visit To Kazakhstan
8/23/2024 5:35:28 AM
Fatima Latifova
On August 23, the visit of Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of
the Azerbaijan Army, to Kazakhstan began, Azernews
reports.
During the visit, a tactical episode of the Altyn Kyran - 2024
(Golden Eagle - 2024) joint tactical-special exercise, in which
Azerbaijani servicemen are participating, will be observed. The
visit will also include discussions on enhancing military,
military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between
the two countries.
