Chief Of General Staff Is On Visit To Kazakhstan

8/23/2024 5:35:28 AM

Fatima Latifova

On August 23, the visit of Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, to Kazakhstan began, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a tactical episode of the Altyn Kyran - 2024 (Golden Eagle - 2024) joint tactical-special exercise, in which Azerbaijani servicemen are participating, will be observed. The visit will also include discussions on enhancing military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between the two countries.

AzerNews

