Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation To Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2024 before opening on Wednesday 28 August 2024.

Chairman of the Board, Mikael Riese Harstad, will host a presentation of the Q2 2024 results via livestream at 10:00 CET with Jonas Warrer, CEO and group CEO, and Richard Carter, CEO & Sportsbook, attending. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:

Live Q: Gaming Innovation Group<!-- --> - Redeye

For further information, please contact:

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] , +4791668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.

GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

