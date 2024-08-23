(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for RNAi technology is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2023 to reach $4.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2024 through 2029.
The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) Technology market. The report analyzes RNAi technology based on technology type: tools and reagents, diagnostics, therapeutics, and agriculture. The publisher determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs, and presents growth forecasts over the next six years.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It includes company profiles of key players, with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides detailed information on emerging technologies and new developments in the market; examines the regulatory landscape; provides a patent and pipeline analysis; and discusses ESG developments, the investment outlook, and deals within the market.
Report Scope:
26 data tables and 53 additional tables An overview of the global market for RNAi technologies Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2021- 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, therapeutic area, delivery method, and region A look at innovations, technological advances, and recent product launches in the RNAi market Analysis of the industry's regulatory framework and policies A discussion of ESG challenges and ESG practices in the RNAi technologies industry An analysis of the key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, and strategic alliances Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Revvity Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Background: Genetic Material RNA Interference Overview RNA Interference: Mechanism of Action Initiation Phase Effector Phase Small Interfering RNAs (siRNAs) MicroRNAs (miRNAs) Small Hairpin RNAs (shRNAs)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease Increasing Approval of RNAi Products Advancements in RNAi Delivery Systems Increasing Strategic Initiatives Convenient Dosing Market Restraints
High Treatment Costs Lack of Awareness Market Opportunities
Expansion of Disease Targets Combination Therapies Untapped Genetic Targets
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Therapeutics Diagnostics Circulating miRNA Diagnostics for Non-invasive Health Monitoring Agriculture
Chapter 5 Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Technology RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Region RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area RNAi Therapeutics Market, by Delivery Method Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Strategic Initiatives Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in RNAi Technology Market: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG Sustainability in RNAi Technology Industry: An ESG Perspective Environmental Initiatives Social Initiatives Governance Initiatives Case Study Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arbutus Biopharma Corp. Bayer Merck Novartis Novo Nordisk Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. Qiagen Revvity Inc. Silence Therapeutics Sirnaomics Sylentis S.A. Switch Therapeutics Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
