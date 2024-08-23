(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Durian Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam are the major durian exporters in the Asia-Pacific region. Vietnam's durian is rapidly developing, gaining a foothold in international markets.

In recent years, Vietnam has made significant progress in durian cultivation and export. Primarily grown in southern plains, Vietnam benefits from favorable climate and abundant natural resources, allowing year-round cultivation and production. With improved agricultural techniques and increasing market demand, Vietnam's durian export volume has been rising, particularly to China.

Vietnamese durians are recognized in international markets for their quality and reasonable prices, becoming a crucial part of Vietnam's agricultural exports. The industry is expected to continue growing, contributing to local economic and agricultural income. Vietnam has advantages to exporting durians such as abundant production, year-round harvesting, and minimal direct competition with durians from other countries. The durians from Vietnam are competitive in price, especially frozen ones.

Currently, Vietnam's durian cultivation area exceeds 110,000 hectares, with an annual output of nearly 850,000 tons. In 2023, Vietnam was one of the world's largest fruit exporters, with fresh durian being the highest exported fruit, and frozen durian exports growing rapidly. Vietnam exported nearly 600,000 tons of durian in 2023, valued at US$ 2.1 billion, an increase of US$ 1.82 billion from the previous year, accounting for 37.5% of Vietnam's total fruit export revenue. China is the main importer of Vietnamese durians.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association predicts that durian export revenue could reach US$ 3.5 billion in 2024. According to the publisher's data, Vietnam's cumulative durian export revenue from January to May 2024 was close to US$ 1 billion, with Chinese market demand more than doubling from the same period last year. Vietnam's market share of durians in China increased from 32% in Q1 2023 to 57% in Q1 2024. From 2021 to 2024, the primary export destinations for Vietnamese durians were China and India, with major importing companies including Hebei Mingxin Supply Chain, Hekou Jiayuan Import and Export, and Hebei Jiasheng Import and Export. Many international fruit distributors have subsidiaries in Vietnam and play an important role in exporting durians.

Overall, the Vietnamese durian export market still has significant growth potential. With increasing global emphasis on healthy living and diet, continuous development in durian production, packaging, freezing technology, and food compliance, market demand for durian is expected to continue expanding. The publisher projects Vietnamese durian exports to maintain a growth trend in the coming years.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Durian in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Durian in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Durian and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Durian in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Durian in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Durian in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Durian Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Durian in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Durian Export Market

2 Analysis of Durian Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Durian in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Durian in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Durian in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Durian in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Durian in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Durian Exports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Destination for Durian Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.2 Taiwan

3.3 Hong Kong

3.4 United States

3.5 Canada

3.6 Japan

4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 Hebei Mingxin Supply Chain

4.2 Hekou Jiayuan Import and Export

4.3 Hebei Jiasheng Import and Export

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Durian in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 Cong Ty Tnhh Dau Tu Phat Trien Van Hoa

5.2 Cong Ty Tnhh An Khang

5.3 Huong Vi Import Export Co, Ltd

6. Monthly Analysis of Durian Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Durian Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Durian Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Durian in Vietnam, 2024-2033



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Vietnamese Durian Export Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900