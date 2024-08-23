China Pesticide Price Analysis Report (Jan-Jun 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pesticide Price Analysis in China (Jan-Jun 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since 2023, the global pesticide underwent destocking. In H1 2024, pesticide prices stabilised after narrowing, with some experiencing a slight rebound. Overall, prices gradually returned to a more rational level during this period.

This report is an analysis of pesticide prices from January to June 2024. The report combines multi-layer data and information resources of industries, markets and enterprises to conduct in-depth analysis of the changing trend of pesticide prices, analyze the past reasons, predict the future trend, and provide references for investors and corporate decision makers.

The report analyzes pesticide prices in China from the following aspects:



Overview of China's pesticide industry as of July 2024

Price analysis of selected herbicides in China, Jan.-June 2024

Price analysis of selected insecticides in China, Jan.-June 2024 Prices analysis of selected fungicides in China, Jan.-June 2024

Inner Mongolia Miraculous Crop Science Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Cynda Chemical Co., Ltd. Hebei Nongbiwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of China's pesticide industry as of June 2024



Supply and demand of pesticides Overall price of pesticides

Price analysis of selected herbicides in China, Jan-June 2024



Glyphosate

Glufosinate-ammonium

Acetochlor

Pendimethalin

Trifluranlin

Nicosulfuron

Clethodim

Atrazine

Diquat Mesotrione

Price analysis of selected insecticides in China, Jan.-June 2024



Emamectin benzoate

Imidacloprid

Malathion

Pymetrozine

Lambda-cyhalothrin

Bifenthrin

Chlorfenapyr

Fipronil

Acetamiprid Chlorantraniliprole

Prices analysis of selected fungicides in China, Jan.-June 2024



Difenoconazole

Propiconazole

Tebuconazole

Azoxystrobin

Carbendazim

Prochloraz

Cyazofamid

Trifloxystrobin

Prothioconazole Epoxiconazole

