China Pesticide Price Analysis Report (Jan-Jun 2024)
Date
8/23/2024 5:33:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pesticide Price Analysis in China (Jan-Jun 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Since 2023, the global pesticide market underwent destocking. In H1 2024, pesticide prices stabilised after narrowing, with some experiencing a slight rebound. Overall, prices gradually returned to a more rational level during this period.
This report is an analysis of pesticide prices from January to June 2024. The report combines multi-layer data and information resources of industries, markets and enterprises to conduct in-depth analysis of the changing trend of pesticide prices, analyze the past reasons, predict the future trend, and provide references for investors and corporate decision makers.
The report analyzes pesticide prices in China from the following aspects:
Overview of China's pesticide industry as of July 2024 Price analysis of selected herbicides in China, Jan.-June 2024 Price analysis of selected insecticides in China, Jan.-June 2024 Prices analysis of selected fungicides in China, Jan.-June 2024
Companies Featured
Inner Mongolia Miraculous Crop Science Co., Ltd. Liaoning Cynda Chemical Co., Ltd. Hebei Nongbiwei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview of China's pesticide industry as of June 2024
Supply and demand of pesticides Overall price of pesticides
Price analysis of selected herbicides in China, Jan-June 2024
Glyphosate Glufosinate-ammonium Acetochlor Pendimethalin Trifluranlin Nicosulfuron Clethodim Atrazine Diquat Mesotrione
Price analysis of selected insecticides in China, Jan.-June 2024
Emamectin benzoate Imidacloprid Malathion Pymetrozine Lambda-cyhalothrin Bifenthrin Chlorfenapyr Fipronil Acetamiprid Chlorantraniliprole
Prices analysis of selected fungicides in China, Jan.-June 2024
Difenoconazole Propiconazole Tebuconazole Azoxystrobin Carbendazim Prochloraz Cyazofamid Trifloxystrobin Prothioconazole Epoxiconazole
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.