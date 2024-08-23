عربي


Novaturas Presented 2024 Half-Year Results


8/23/2024 5:33:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 23rd 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and Interim CFO Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė have presented Company's consolidated financial results for its half-year results of 2024 to investors.

Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2024 (EUR 000's):

Financial indicators H1 2024 H1 2023 H1 2022
Revenue 91,320 101,351 89,775
Gross profit 8,507 15,426 7,423
EBITDA (1,565) 5,667 (1,074)
Net profit (loss) (2,277) 4,582 (1,984)

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Interim CFO
+370 630 3736

