Novaturas Presented 2024 Half-Year Results
Date
8/23/2024 5:33:43 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 23rd 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and Interim CFO Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė have presented Company's consolidated financial results for its half-year results of 2024 to investors.
Performance of Novaturas Group for the 1st half-year of 2024 (EUR 000's):
| Financial indicators
| H1 2024
| H1 2023
| H1 2022
| Revenue
| 91,320
| 101,351
| 89,775
| Gross profit
| 8,507
| 15,426
| 7,423
| EBITDA
| (1,565)
| 5,667
| (1,074)
| Net profit (loss)
| (2,277)
| 4,582
| (1,984)
Link to webinar record:
About the company
Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Interim CFO
+370 630 3736
Attachments
Novaturas Group FS 2024 6M EN_signed
Novaturas prezentacija Q2 2024
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593155
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.