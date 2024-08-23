India Weekly Telecom Newsletter
Date
8/23/2024 5:33:39 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Weekly Telecom Newsletter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"India Weekly Telecom Newsletter" is designed to keep you up-to-date on telecom developments in India on a weekly basis. IWTN is offered only as an electronically delivered PDF and is sent each Friday so that it is available first thing on Monday. IGI is offering a free one month trial starting January 24, 2004.
India represents one of the fastest growing telecom markets. It ranks behind China in size and growth, but the Indian market possesses characteristics that make it a more attractive investment opportunity than China such as:
Reasons to Invest Stable Government English Speaking Established Legal System Well developed Infrastructure Outsourcing Business Growth
Who should be interested?
Equipment Suppliers Carriers Investors International Carriers Wireless Suppliers Consultants System Integrators Strategic Planners International Service Providers Both telecom equipment suppliers and service providers as well as large IT companies outsourcing to India - who want to keep up with recent policy and regulatory changes and improvements in infrastructure.
Benefits of subscribing to this newsletter?
Provides information not available elsewhere Timely information from sources in India Provides an early warning of market opportunities and/or threats Tracks market development on a regular basis Saves time and money in trying to keep up to date Provides a historical record for in-house research Provides analyses of important decisions and developments affecting the market
