Chemicals BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028

The BRIC Chemicals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the chemicals industry and had a total market value of $2.92 trillion in 2023. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 11.8% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the chemicals industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $2.60 trillion in 2023. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $127.1, $114.5, and $76.9 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the chemicals industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $3.23 trillion in 2028, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $158.3, $131.6 and $94.5 billion, respectively.

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC chemicals market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC chemicals market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key chemicals market players' BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC chemicals market with five year forecasts Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

What was the size of the BRIC chemicals market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the BRIC chemicals market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC chemicals market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the BRIC chemicals market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Chemicals

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Chemicals in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Chemicals in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Chemicals in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Chemicals in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

11 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Shell plc.

TotalEnergies S.E.

Solvay S.A

Arkema SA

Evonik Industries AG

Braskem SA

Nutrien Ltd

China National Petroleum Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

Linde plc

Yara International ASA

Kemira Oyj

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co LLC

Lotte Chemical Corp

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd

Eti Maden Isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.

Versalis SpA

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Sibur Holding

Togliattiazot

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sasol Limited

Omnia Holdings Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

Petroleos Mexicanos

Orbia Advance Corp SAB de CV

Polynt SpA

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Incitec Pivot Ltd

Orica Ltd

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU

Repsol, S.A.

Johnson Matthey PLC LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

