Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market Size To Worth USD 35.35 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.10%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Size was Valued at USD 14.8 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 35.35 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: XTC New Materials (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd., Greatpower Co., Ltd., Golden Dragon Capital Limited, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Beijing Easpring Material Technology, Hunan Changyuan Lico Co Ltd., Pulead Industry Co., Ltd., BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd., Umicore, Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry, and Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 14.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.35 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

A lithium cobalt oxide cathode material is used in lithium-ion batteries where lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) is the active material. LCO's high energy density makes it ideal for applications that require tiny and lightweight batteries, such as cell phones, laptops, and tablets. Cobalt in LCO cathodes provides great electrical conductivity and stability, hence improving battery performance and endurance. The growing demand for high-energy-density batteries in electric vehicles and consumer devices drives the lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) cathode materials market. Advances in battery technology, together with supporting government policies and incentives for EV adoption and renewable energy storage, are driving market expansion. The availability and pricing of raw minerals, particularly cobalt, influence the market. However, the lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) cathode materials market confronts various limiting challenges, including high pricing and supply issues related to cobalt, substantial environmental and ethical concerns, and limited energy density compared to newer materials that impede the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 217 pages with 117 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (4.35V LiCoO2 Material, 4.40V LiCoO2 Material), By Application (Laptops and Tablets, Smartphone), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The 4.35v licoo2 material segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market is classified into 4.35v licoo2 material, and 4.40v licoo2 material. Among these, the 4.35v licoo2 material segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. This segment's dominance is due to its established market presence, optimal balance of energy density and stability, and lower cost when compared to the 4.40V variation.

The smartphones segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market is divided into laptops tablets, and smartphones. Among these, the smartphones segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. The smartphone segment can be attributed to the strong global demand for smartphones, which drives extensive use of LCO cathodes because of their high energy density and small size. The frequent and steady performance required for smartphone batteries increases the segment's significance.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market over the forecast period. The region's strong emphasis on technical innovation and research, combined with high demand for consumer electronics and a burgeoning electric car sector, drives large usage of LCO materials. Government policies and investments that promote green technology and EV adoption further boost market growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market over the forecast period. This rapid expansion is fueled by the region's industrialization, increased demand for consumer electronics, and major growth in the electric car industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market include XTC New Energy Materials (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., Ningbo Shanshan Co., Ltd., Greatpower Technology Co., Ltd., Golden Dragon Capital Limited, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Beijing Easpring Material Technology, Hunan Changyuan Lico Co Ltd., Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd., BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd., Umicore, Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), and L&F, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the validation, qualification, and production of a mid-to-long-term supply of LFP CAM.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the lithium cobalt oxide cathode materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market, By Type



4.35V LiCoO2 Material 4.40V LiCoO2 Material

Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market, By Application



Laptops and Tablets Smartphone

Global Lithium Cobalt Oxide Cathode Materials Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Advanced Nanomaterials for Environmental Detection and Remediation Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Metal-based, Carbon-based, Silica-based, and Polymer-based), By Medium (Air, Soil, Water), By Application (Wastewater & Industrial Effluent Treatment, Environmental Monitoring, Soil & Land Management, Sustainable Agriculture, Energy Storage, and Others), By End-User Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Agriculture, Construction, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033



Global Advanced Materials for Water Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Porous Materials, Polymer Membranes, Inorganic/Organic Flocculating Agents, Oxidants, Photocatalysts, Others), By Treatment (Membrane Filtration, Ion Exchange, Biological Degradation, Advanced Oxidation, Nanotechnology, and Others), By End-User Industry (Residential, Municipal, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033



Global Super Abrasive Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material (Natural & Synthetic), By Product Type (Coated Abrasives, Bonded Abrasives, and Super Abrasives), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electrical & Electronics Equipment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033



Global Electrostrictive Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Laminates, Polymers, Ceramics, Composites), By Application (Actuators, Sensors, Transducers, Energy Harvesting Devices), By End-User (Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter