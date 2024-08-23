Quantasing To Report Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On August 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the“Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Company's management will hold an call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Mainland China Toll Free:

Hong Kong Toll Free:

Conference ID: 1-412-902-4272

1-888-346-8982

4001-201203

800-905945

QuantaSing Group Limited The replay will be accessible through September 4, 2024 by dialing the following numbers: International:

United States Toll Free:

Replay Access Code: 1-412-317-0088

1-877-344-7529

3993091

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, as well as consumer products and services in selected areas to address the senior users' aspirations for wellness.

For more information, please visit:

Contact

Investor Relations

Leah Guo

QuantaSing Group Limited

Email: ...

Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857

Robin Yang, Partner

ICR, LLC

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429

Public Relations

Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President

ICR, LLC

Email: ...