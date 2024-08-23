Quantasing To Report Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On August 28, 2024
Date
8/23/2024 5:33:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the“Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 07:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 (07:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results.
| Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
| International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free:
Hong Kong Toll Free:
Conference ID:
| 1-412-902-4272
1-888-346-8982
4001-201203
800-905945
QuantaSing Group Limited
|
|
| The replay will be accessible through September 4, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
| International:
United States Toll Free:
Replay Access Code:
| 1-412-317-0088
1-877-344-7529
3993091
|
|
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer. Leveraging its profound understanding of adult users and robust infrastructure, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners, as well as consumer products and services in selected areas to address the senior users' aspirations for wellness.
For more information, please visit:
Contact
Investor Relations
Leah Guo
QuantaSing Group Limited
Email: ...
Tel: +86 (10) 6493-7857
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429
Public Relations
Brad Burgess, Senior Vice President
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
