Motorcycles BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2024 With Key Company Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycles BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BRIC Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the motorcycles industry and had a total market value of $40.53 billion in 2023. China was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 22.4% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the motorcycles industry, India is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $18.84 billion in 2023. This was followed by China, Brazil and Russia with a value of $13,752.8, $7,807.1, and $131.9 million, respectively. India is expected to lead the motorcycles industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $38.77 billion in 2028, followed by China, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $17,978.8, $9.64 and $151.5 million, respectively.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC motorcycles market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC motorcycles market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players' BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC motorcycles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the BRIC motorcycles market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the BRIC motorcycles market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC motorcycles market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the BRIC motorcycles market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Motorcycles

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Motorcycles in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Motorcycles in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Motorcycles in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Motorcycles in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

11 Company Profiles



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

KTM AG

Kawasaki & Co., Ltd.

Grupo Elektra SAB de CV

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Ural Motorcycles

Suzuki Motor Corporation

KR Motors Co Ltd

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

TVS Motor Co Ltd

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd. Vmoto Limited

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900