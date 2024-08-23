Digital Advertising BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028 With Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The BRIC Digital Advertising industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the digital advertising industry and had a total market value of $84.23 billion in 2023. Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 19.3% over the 2019-23 period. Within the digital advertising industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $69.17 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil, Russia and India with a value of $7,428.3, $4,401.5, and $3.22 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the digital advertising industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $92.02 billion in 2028, followed by Brazil, India, Russia with expected values of $11,259.4, $7.77 and $5.18 billion, respectively.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC digital advertising market Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC digital advertising market Leading company profiles reveal details of key digital advertising market players' BRIC operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC digital advertising market with five year forecasts Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
What was the size of the BRIC digital advertising market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the BRIC digital advertising market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC digital advertising market? How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the BRIC digital advertising market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 BRIC Digital Advertising
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Digital Advertising in Brazil
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Digital Advertising in China
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Digital Advertising in India
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Digital Advertising in Russia
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Company Profiles
Alibaba Group Holding Limited Alphabet Inc Inc. Apple Inc Baidu, Inc. Beijing ByteDance Technology Co Ltd bv Canadian Broadcasting Corp Enero Group Limited Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. Havas SA Kakao Corp Mail.Ru Group LLC Mercado Libre Inc Meta Platforms, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Naver Corp Omnicom Group, Inc. Paramount Global Inc Publicis Groupe SA Rakuten Group Inc RCS MediaGroup SpA REA Group Ltd RTL Group SA S4 Capital plc Tencent Holdings Limited Yandex NV
