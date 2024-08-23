Digital Advertising BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2019-2028 With Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BRIC Digital Advertising industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the digital advertising industry and had a total market value of $84.23 billion in 2023. Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 19.3% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the digital advertising industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $69.17 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil, Russia and India with a value of $7,428.3, $4,401.5, and $3.22 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the digital advertising industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $92.02 billion in 2028, followed by Brazil, India, Russia with expected values of $11,259.4, $7.77 and $5.18 billion, respectively.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC digital advertising market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC digital advertising market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key digital advertising market players' BRIC operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC digital advertising market with five year forecasts Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the BRIC digital advertising market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the BRIC digital advertising market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC digital advertising market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the BRIC digital advertising market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 BRIC Digital Advertising

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Digital Advertising in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Digital Advertising in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Digital Advertising in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Digital Advertising in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

11 Company Profiles



Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alphabet Inc

Inc.

Apple Inc

Baidu, Inc.

Beijing ByteDance Technology Co Ltd

bv

Canadian Broadcasting Corp

Enero Group Limited

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A.

Havas SA

Kakao Corp

Mail.Ru Group LLC

Mercado Libre Inc

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Naver Corp

Omnicom Group, Inc.

Paramount Global Inc

Publicis Groupe SA

Rakuten Group Inc

RCS MediaGroup SpA

REA Group Ltd

RTL Group SA

S4 Capital plc

Tencent Holdings Limited Yandex NV

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900