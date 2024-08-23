(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid & Electric Cars Global Group of Eight (G8) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 countries contributed $3,27,987.0 million in 2023 to the global hybrid & electric cars industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3% between 2019 and 2023. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $10,33,083.1 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 25.8% over the 2023-28 period.



The G8 Hybrid & Electric Cars industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the hybrid & electric cars industry, with market revenues of $1,32,320.9 million in 2023. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $67.67 and $39.81 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the hybrid & electric cars industry in the G8 nations with a value of $6,30,408.7 million in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $1,52,829.3 and $91.03 billion, respectively.

