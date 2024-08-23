Appendix Cancer Thriver Sheri Doss Spearheads SATX 5K To Highlight Health, Appendix Cancer, And A Birthday Not To Be Had

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Antonian Sheri Doss is grateful to be alive and celebrating an upcoming milestone birthday. Three years ago, things weren't so certain. In 2021, Sheri was diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP), a rare disease associated with appendix cancer that affects a small cross-section of the world – people of all ages, shapes, genders, and nationalities. After undergoing an intense lifesaving surgery, her health returned due, in large part, to her daily walking routine. Sheri thrives because of her positive attitude, love for walking, and the online support she found through PMP Pals.

“I want my friends, family, and San Antonio community to get moving! Walking is vital to overall health, and a wellness marker for those recovering from the Mother of All Surgeries," says Sheri. "You gotta dig deep to build the emotional resilience needed to manage surgery's physical impacts and the mental stamina required for treatment, recovery, or recurrence. PMP Pals helps me do that,” Sheri created One in a Million 5K Run/Walk, not just to celebrate her 60th birthday, but to raise awareness of appendix cancer which is on the rise.

Fellow appendix cancer survivor and PMP Pals board member Charmaine Skillman of Austin, TX adds,“It's been 26 years since I was first diagnosed with Stage IV appendix cancer. For the last 15 years I have lived with No Evidence of Disease, what we call 'NED.' Many people go misdiagnosed for years before an accurate assessment of their pathology reveals this rare cancer. Many of us receive life-extending treatment in time, others are not so lucky. PMP Pals is a global peer support community that helps patients and care partners navigate the complexity of an appendix cancer diagnosis, treatment, and life afterward. There are four subtypes of appendix cancer and its symptoms, if any, mimic those of other more common conditions. Stage IV appendix cancer does not need to be a death sentence. It does, however, require consultation with an appendix cancer specialist. Depending on the disease subtype, progression is slow or fast. This 5K run/walk helps put appendix cancer on the map and hopefully, we'll educate a couple of people and physicians in the process.”

The One in a Million 5K Run/Walk offers virtual participation and an in-person, lace-it-up, event on September 14 at Lady Bird Johnson Park, 10700 Nacogdoches Rd., SATX . Various age categories receive a Hope Bare Bottom Bearaward; a 1-mile fun walk is open to those walking a shorter distance. All ages are welcome. Registration opens at 7:30am. At 8:30am, a Runners' Welcome kicks off, followed by 9am race start.“We are celebrating life on September 14," adds Sheri. "Lace it up and come run, walk, or stroll with us. I want to give something back, to Pals, and my neighbors; I'd love to see you there to support a great cause.”

The One in a Million 5K Run/Walk is sponsored by PMP Pals, LMNT hydration drink, SPORTea, Soler's Sports, Culligan Water of San Antonio, Pearls of Wisdom G's, Association of Insurance Management (AIM), and individuals worldwide. Packet pick-up is scheduled for September 12, 4-7pm at La Tea Da, 434 N Loop 1604 W, Ste 1101, SATX. For more information about the One in a Million 5K Run/Walk, sponsorships, registration, or volunteering, email Tara Collins at ... (also a Pals caregiver).

PMP Pals is a global network of patients and care partners living beyond an Appendix Cancer diagnosis and its related conditions like Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) and peritoneal surface malignancies. Peritoneal carcinomatosis has no boundaries and affects the gastrointestinal system, digestion, and nutrition. For 25+ years, PMP Pals has cultivated a global community of patients and care partners sharing physician knowledge, patient resources, and community connections. The nonprofit's work builds emotional resilience and peer support to help Pals go the distance with this rare disease. PMP Pals provides HOPE to over 1400 people worldwide through its Messages of Hope programs like card-writing packages; warm, cuddly blankets for extended hospital stays; HOPE bare bottom bears of care and inspiration; 1-1 mentoring; and twice-weekly Zoom calls online. For more information, visit pmppals.

