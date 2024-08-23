E-Commerce Logistics Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future: Profiled Fedex, DHL International

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-commerce Logistics

Global Logistics to witness growth at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2030

The Latest Released Global E-commerce Logistics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global E-commerce Logistics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global E-commerce Logistics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Profiled FedEx Corporation (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Aramex International (United Arab Emirates), XPO Logistics Plc. (United States), United Parcel Service, Inc. (United States), Gati Limited (India), Kenco Group, Inc. (United States), Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), CEVA Logistics (France), Others. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global E-commerce Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The e-commerce logistics market refers to the segment of the logistics industry that is specifically focused on providing services and solutions for the transportation, storage, and delivery of products purchased through online platforms and websites. It encompasses the entire supply chain process involved in fulfilling orders placed by customers on e-commerce platforms, from the point of purchase to the final delivery. Major Highlights of the Global E-commerce Logistics Market: Global E-commerce Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others) by Type (Forward Logistics, Reverse Logistics) by Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others) by Model (3PL, 4PL, Others) by Operation (Domestic, International) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). E-commerce Logistics Market Trend: Growth of cross-border e-commerce, leading to increased demand for international logistics and fulfillment services. Expansion of omnichannel retailing, where businesses integrate online and offline sales channels, requiring seamless logistics solutions to fulfill orders from multiple channels. E-commerce Logistics Market Driver: Increasing e-commerce sales worldwide, driven by the convenience of online shopping and the growing preference for digital transactions. Growth of mobile commerce (m-commerce), with more consumers using smartphones and tablets for online shopping, necessitating optimized logistics solutions for mobile orders. SWOT Analysis on Global E-commerce Logistics Players: In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness. Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Regulation Analysis: Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global E-commerce Logistics. Regulation and its Implications. Other Compliances. FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS: In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability). Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Profiled FedEx Corporation (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), Aramex International (United Arab Emirates), XPO Logistics Plc. (United States), United Parcel Service, Inc. (United States), Gati Limited (India), Kenco Group, Inc. (United States), Clipper Logistics Plc. (United Kingdom), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), CEVA Logistics (France), Others. Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated: APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania). North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico). South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America). Some Extracts from Global E-commerce Logistics Market Study Table of Content: Global E-commerce Logistics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Forward Logistics, Reverse Logistics] in 2024. Global E-commerce Logistics Market by Application/End Users [Apparels, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Others]. Global E-commerce Logistics Sales and Growth Rate (2024-2030). Global E-commerce Logistics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application. Global E-commerce Logistics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined. Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.

