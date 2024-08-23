Ayushmaan Khurana Gorges On ‘Thermocol’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana gave a glimpse of what his meal looked like and described it as“thermocol”.

Ayushmaan took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a picture of his lunchbox featuring sabudana khichadi, which according to the looked like“thermocol.”

He wrote on the picture:“Sabudana khichadi = tharmocol.”

In other news, Ayushmann on the occasion of August 15 said that he considers himself deeply patriotic and added that Viksit Bharat resonates with him as he has witnessed how the country has soared globally.

“I consider myself deeply patriotic. I grew up in an environment where my parents told me about the pride we should feel about being Indian because there is no other country like ours.”

"At this impressionable age, I was deeply moved by the lives of our national heroes who fought for our freedom.”

He added:“I was in awe of their resilience, grit, and unconditional love for the motherland! My school used to remember such heroes on Independence Day. We celebrated our freedom with a gentle reminder that independence was earned with a lot of sacrifice.”

“We were taught that maintaining our freedom requires active contribution, and we should each play our part in nation-building in our own little way.”

Ayushmann recently released his new single titled 'Reh Ja' and shared that he loves all the shades of romance and has always wanted to write more about heartbreaks.

On the big screen, Ayushmann is set to work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming crime thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case.