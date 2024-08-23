Ghayas Ali Acclerates Job Search With Expert Resume Writing & Career Coaching Services At 5 Star Resume

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With over 5 years of experience as a career branding strategist, Ghayas has helped more than 2,000 professionals land their dream jobs and achieve a 2x salary increase, guaranteeing a 95% success rate through premium resume writing and LinkedIn profile optimization. Ghayas is now launching 5 Star Resume (5SR) to provide personalized career branding services for North American clients.Leveraging his advanced resume writing expertise, Ghayas specializes in helping clients navigate the complexities of job searching, career advancement, personal branding, and executive positioning. He articulates their unique value propositions to ensure they stand out in competitive job markets using career coaching, premium-quality resumes, personal branding, and job search optimization strategies. His dedication to going the extra mile ensures clients receive tailored support and personalized solutions, including job application assistance.At 5SR, their services include ATS resume rewrites, LinkedIn profile optimization, one-on-one consultations, cover letter writing, executive biography makeovers, interview coaching, networking templates, and elevator pitches. Managed by Certified Professional Resume Writers and PhD holders, their team produces top-quality resumes through extensive research, targeted job role analysis, and ATS-optimized keywords. They create engaging resume formats that capture the attention of recruiters and hiring managers during the initial resume review.Salman Tariq , co-founder of 5 Star Resume, introduced a DFY (Done For You) solution to reduce job search time for job seekers. Most of their clients get hired in under 4 weeks through their career branding services. With over 6 years of experience in executive resume writing, job search assistance, career transition support, and interview preparation, Salman knows how to capture a recruiter's attention in just 5 seconds!5 Star Resume empowers professionals and leaders to transform, change the status quo, and secure positions with increased salaries. With a collective 10+ years of writing and research experience in the industry, 5SR provides effective solutions for candidates in the USA and Canada to help them achieve their career goals INSTANTLY!

