Indian Passenger Bus With 40 On Board Plunges Into Marsyangdi River In Nepal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, Nepal has confirmed, as per an ANI report.

As per the official, the bus was on the way to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited.

PTI reported that 10-11 people have been killed in the accident.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner told ANI they are trying to establish contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School are on site to carry out the rescue operation, the PTI report added.





This is a breaking story, more details are awaited...