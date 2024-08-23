JCSD Among Select Leaders To Participate In PFAS Mitigation Roundtable At The State Capitol

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Assemblymember Eduardo GarciaJURUPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and Manager of & Public Affairs Arman Tarzi. The roundtable of state leaders, invited by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia , Chair of the California Assembly Committee on Environment and Toxic Materials, aimed to address the impacts of PFAS contamination across California.JCSD has been at the forefront of addressing PFAS contamination, having proactively tested for the chemicals well before state mandates were established. PFAS led to significant operational challenges, with JCSD taking an unprecedented 60% of its water production capacity offline. In response, JCSD implemented innovative new treatment processes, engaged in strategic water blending, and formed collaborative agreements with neighboring agencies. While JCSD is unable to recover all of the production lost due to PFAS, it has been able to safeguard public health and ensure the continuation of safe water services through these actions.General Manager Chris Berch stated, "Our proactive measures against PFAS have made JCSD an industry leader in responding to environmental challenges while continuing to provide reliable water services. I appreciate Assemblymember Garcia's leadership in Sacramento on a number of key issues and for inviting JCSD to this roundtable. It is a vital platform for sharing our insights and strategies with other leaders and developing statewide solutions to protect our communities from these harmful contaminants.""Today's roundtable brings to light the critical need for comprehensive state action on PFAS,” stated Assemblymember Garcia.“I thank all the leaders who attended today's discussion for their insights. I also want to commend JCSD for their leadership in the water community and tackling challenges head-on, demonstrating the kind of proactive approach that can guide policy and ensure the well-being of all Californians."The roundtable facilitated a robust exchange of ideas and experiences with stakeholders from various sectors, including the State Water Resources Control Board, contributing to a deeper understanding of the PFAS issue and exploring effective mitigation strategies. As one of only two water agencies at the discussion, JCSD's participation underscores its role as a key player in addressing PFAS and shaping the policies that will govern statewide responses to such challenges.

