FIA President Meets President Of Peru And Motor Sport Leaders At The 25Th FIA American Congress In Lima, Peru

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Lima, 23 August 2024 – FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem attended the 2024 American in Lima, Peru which brought together representatives of mobility and motor Clubs from across North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

During the week-long event, the President also met with Mrs Dina Boluarte, the President of Peru and Mr Raul Perez-Reyes, the for and Communications.

Topics such as road safety, sustainability and the development of motor sport in the region were discussed during the FIA President's meetings with the Peruvian President government representatives. The FIA President also pledged to collaborate on initiatives to reduce road fatalities.

“Road safety and responsible, sustainable mobility are at the heart of the FIA's mission as the global voice of mobility and sport,” the FIA President said.“I was delighted to engage in discussion with President Boluarte and the Transport Ministry to seek ways of creating safer, more environmentally-friendly mobility for all in the region.”

The American Congress was hosted by the Touring y Automóvil Club del Peru, led by President Ivan Dibos, which was celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

Commenting on the American Congress the FIA President said:

“We are delighted to join our North, Central, and South American and Caribbean Member Clubs for this year's American Congress in Lima, Peru.

The FIA has an immense presence here, and our Club community play a key role in the ongoing development, growth and success of our network.

This week's meetings represent a great opportunity for us to meet and discuss opportunities within the region and build for a stronger future.”

The three-day event comprised meetings and workshops, including those on learning and development, growing motor sport, strategic business partnerships, and value creation for Clubs. On top of a packed event and workshop schedule, delegates from 31 Member Clubs

were invited to attend presentations by the finalists of the Mobility Regions' first-ever

FIA Innovation Challenge

and witness the allocation of the annual Jos Abed Award to the deserving winner. The Award recognized ACNs or ASNs which have driven knowledge-promotion, motor sport participation, regional empowerment, or sport and mobility synergy.

Additionally, the Congress hosted an informative session about a new training initiative, the FIA Safe Mobility 4All & 4Life, designed in partnership with UNITAR.



