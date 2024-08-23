Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service Prepares For Busy Period

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 23 Aug 2024: Emirates is currently operating one of the busiest time periods for its Unaccompanied Minors Service, as many children return to Dubai from summers spent abroad to start the new school year. In the coming week alone, Emirates will welcome more than 900 children, who are flying alone using the acclaimed family-friendly service.

Over the past 5 years, more than 120,000 children have availed of Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors and Young Passenger services. The majority of children who have travelled alone in Emirates care are aged 11 years or younger. The families who currently use the service the most are British, then Indian, followed by American, Filipino and French. When children are flying without their family, Emirates is there every step of the way. For those aged between 5 and 11 years old, Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service ensures young people enjoy a supervised and safe trip from check‐in to destination, with plenty of fun and memorable moments along the way.

What does Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service include?

A safe place to chill out and play - Emirates Unaccompanied Minors Lounge

When parents and guardians bring their young flyer to Dubai International Airport (DXB), they can go straight to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge near the check‐in area. Proof of identification must be provided to Emirates by the person dropping off the child and the guardian will need to sign a permission form. Children will be swiftly checked in and can then relax with video games, free Wi‐Fi, and comfortable sofas. In the dedicated and private space supervised by the Emirates team, kids can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while they wait for their flight and use the children's bathrooms.

Support and supervision from a trained Emirates specialist for the whole journey

At the airport, a specialist member of Emirates' team will meet the child at the Unaccompanied Minors check‐in desk. The Emirates specialist stays with the child all the way through the airport, taking care of them and carrying their passport for safety. The specialist helps them through security and immigration, facilitating priority boarding so that the child has time to get settled on their flight, before introducing them to the cabin crew at the aircraft door for the next stage. While in the air, Emirates cabin crew are on hand to make sure the young flyer has a comfortable and memorable journey. Parents and guardians can request any special dietary requirements in advance and advise whether the child would like to sit by the window or the aisle, or seat siblings together. Emirates cabin crew regularly check on the child to ensure they are enjoying their trip, are eating their meals and whether they need any support in adjusting their seat or inflight entertainment system.

Fun onboard with Emirates Cabin Crew

Children onboard Emirates can pass the time with free Wi-Fi when they sign up to Emirates Skysurfers, complimentary toys and giveaways, more than 100 video games and a huge array of children's content on the award-winning inflight entertainment ice, including new release movies, Disney Classics, Marvel Studios and Star Wars collections, and the complete Harry Potter movies series, CBeebies, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network.



If it's the child's birthday, parents and guardians can order a cake 48 hours before the flight and Emirates cabin crew will celebrate the special occasion. Special memories are captured with a Polaroid camera so children have a keepsake of their travels.

Once children land at their destination, a specialist member of Emirates' team will be at the aircraft door to welcome them. The child will be accompanied through the airport until they meet their parent or guardian at Arrivals, and proof of identification must be provided to Emirates by the person collecting the child.

Support for Older Children and Teens

Children aged 12 – 15 years old are permitted to fly alone without using Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service at parents and guardians' discretion. However, parents and guardians who would like some extra support and supervision for their solo travellers aged between 12 and 15, can request this service. For an additional fee of USD 50 for each leg of the journey, support will be provided for children aged 12- 15 years, which includes all aspects of the Unaccompanied Minors Service.

Emirates' Unaccompanied Minor Service for Connecting Customers

The safety and security of children is of the utmost importance to Emirates

- a family friendly airline. Some terms and conditions are in place to protect children from an uncomfortable journey. If the child is transferring from an Emirates flight to another Emirates flight at Dubai International (DXB), the maximum connection time allowed is 8 hours. If the connection time is above 8 hours, this will be subject to approval from Emirates. Children on connecting flights will be brought to an Unaccompanied Minors Lounge to rest and wait before being brought to their flight and handed over to cabin crew. If they need to go into the airport for a meal, they will be accompanied by an Emirates specialist. A young passenger is not permitted to stay overnight at their connecting airport unless an adult guardian is arranged to meet and care for them at the transit point, and this is subject to Emirates approval.

Fares and Booking for the Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service

To fly alone, children aged 5 to 11 years old must travel on an adult fare to receive the Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service. Children aged 5 to 11 can also travel in a different cabin class from their parent or guardian on the same flight, but they will be charged an adult's fare. The child will be considered 'accompanied' and won't have access to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge and special services. The Unaccompanied Minors Service can be booked up to 12 hours before departure, through Emirates LiveChat, by calling 00971600555555 or any local Emirates office.