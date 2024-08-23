Zelensky Presents National Legend Of Ukraine Awards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the eve of National Flag Day and Ukraine's Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska honored outstanding individuals with the National Legend of Ukraine award.

"This is respect. This is honor. This is dignity. It is how the state of Ukraine says thank you to its people, its heroes, its legends. Those among us and those we must appreciate. Those who, unfortunately, are no longer with us. We must remember them all – legends who inspire us, legends applauded by the world. And I would like us all to applaud our Ukrainian legends now," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president emphasized that, despite Russia's aggression, the values that form the foundation of the award remain unchanged.

This year, 11 individuals received the award:

Ihor Poklad, an outstanding composer who authored of over 150 musical pieces for more than 40 Ukrainian films and cartoons.

Oleh Korosteliov, General Designer and CEO of the Luch Design Bureau, who played a direct role in developing the Stuhna, Vilkha, and Neptune missile systems.

Olga Kharlan, Ukraine's most decorated athlete, who recently became a two-time Olympic champion.

Vitaliy Khmel, a thoracic surgeon who, since the outset of Russian aggression, has performed over 100 complex surgeries on wounded soldiers and saved over 50 defenders on evacuation missions.

Ivan“Hunter” Lukashevych, Brigadier General of SBU's Military Counterintelligence, a mastermind behind the Sea Baby naval drone project, designer of the Horizon's Lord sniper rifle, which set a world record with a precise shot at a 3,800m range.

Iryna Yurchenko, a train conductor at Ukrzaliznytsia. On February 25, 2022, she began her shift and worked on evacuation trains for weeks while her son, Dmytro“Orest” Kozatsky was defending the Azovstal stronghold in Mariupol.

Oleksandr Dubovyk, a Ukrainian painter, graphic and monumental artist, who represents the "unofficial" art of the Soviet era.

Howard Buffett, an American businessman, philanthropist, and largest private donor for Ukraine. His foundation has spent over $500 million to help Ukrainians, including through providing food for those affected, restoring buildings, supporting farmers, training deminers, and providing prosthetics for veterans.

Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian boxer, Olympic champion, and undisputed world heavyweight champion. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, his foundation has helped affected families. He has held seven charity auctions, donating approximately $740,000 to support the Ukrainian Army.

Posthumous awards were presented to Serhiy Parajanov and Nina Matviienko.

Serhiy Parajanov was a Ukrainian-Armenian film director and screenwriter who created nearly 20 features and documentaries. His film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors won 39 international awards and 28 prizes at world film festivals.

Nina Matviienko was a prominent singer known for her unique renditions of folk songs. She also engaged in literary work, acted in TV and radio plays, toured the USA, Canada, France, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, and across Latin America.

The National Legend of Ukraine award was established in 2021. Since then, the president has annually honored individuals who have contributed to the establishment of Ukraine's independence, defense, and development of economy, science, education, culture, art, sports, and healthcare, as well as charitable and public activities.