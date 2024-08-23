U.S. Preparing New $125M Military Aid Package For Ukraine - AP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is planning to send about $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine.

That's according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

U.S. officials said the latest package of aid includes air defense missiles, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Javelins and an array of other anti-armor missiles, counter-drone and counter-electronic warfare systems and equipment, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and other equipment.

The formal announcement could come as soon as Friday, August 23.

As noted, the weapons will be provided to Ukraine from Pentagon stockpiles.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 3, the U.S. government announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine, which included ammunition for HIMARS systems, interceptors for air defense systems, artillery rounds and other weapons.

Photo: President's Office