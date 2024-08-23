Now.Gg Announces A Telegram Store For Mobile Games And AI Apps, With Payments Via TON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Developers can now publish their mobile games directly to Telegram, allowing users to play them straight within Telegram and make in-app purchases via TON

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- now announced nowStore, a new app store for Telegram users at Gamescom Cologne today. Developers integrating with nowSDK can now publish their mobile games and AI apps directly to Telegram, in addition to PC, Mac, cloud / browser and LINE. This makes their games instantly accessible by over 950 M Telegram users. For users, the gaming experience is seamless and instant as they can launch and play games directly from within Telegram.

On nowStore, users can make in-app purchases using TON (The Open Network). This announcement bridges the current 100 B mobile gaming market with the emerging

crypto games market. With 20% of Telegram users playing games, nowStore gives game developers access to this paying user base.

With this announcement, now's nowSDK gives mobile developers access to the third largest distribution after Apple and Google. With just one integration, users on PC, Mac, cloud / browser, LINE and now Telegram can play games. Developers can manage all these channels through nowStudio.

nowStore debuts with several popular titles such as Magic Games' Nexus Nebula: Echoes, Lunplay's Tales & Dragons: New Journey, SkyVu's Battle Bears franchise and Juefeng's Zombieland: Doomsday Survival and Magic Hero War for all Telegram users. Given the rise of WeChat games in China, Asian game developers see the huge opportunity of Telegram, especially to reach Western audiences.

"We simply published our app on nowStudio and instantly gained the distribution advantage of multiple platforms across PC, Mac, Browser and LINE. Now, our apps are also available to Telegram's vast user base," said Ben Vu, CEO of SkyVu. "We are thrilled," he added.

"One SDK, billions of users, merging of two massive ecosystems. It's a dream come true for developers," said Rosen Sharma, CEO of now .

About now

now is a cloud gaming service that offers users the ability to instantly play games with friends, and

use a common currency across games on all major gaming ecosystems. now owns many consumer brands globally, including nowCafe on LINE, BlueStacks, and CarlBot and FredBoat in Discord. Game developers can use now Studio to publish games to the service to reach a vast user base.

now pioneered cross-platform gaming for mobile games with BlueStacks App Player which recently crossed 1.5B lifetime downloads. now cloud was launched in 2021.

