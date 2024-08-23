Chief Justice High Court Of Sikkim Inaugurates Medhavi Skills University's Orientation Programme For Their 2024 Intake

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Medhavi Skills University (MSU), a pioneer in skill-based higher education welcomed its third batch of students with splendour through its \"Prarambh\" Foundation Programme. Held on August 22, 2024, the induction ceremony was convened at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok.



Hon\'ble Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Mr Justice Biswanath Somadder graced the event as the Chief Guest. He praised MSU for its innovative approach to skill-based education and encouraged students to seize the industry-oriented opportunities offered in their courses.



While emphasizing on extra-curricular activities, the Hon\'ble Chief Justice remembered Swami Vivekananda and stated“The students should engage in sports activities for holistic development Students, through the evolving process of education, should try and aspire to be better human beings that they are today.” His words resonated with the audience, inspiring the new batch to strive for excellence in their academic pursuits.



The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim was accompanied by the Registrar General of the High Court of Sikkim, the Additional Registrar cum Principal Private Secretary, and the Joint Registrar (IT) cum Chief Protocol Officer of the High Court of Sikkim.



The event also saw the valuable presence of District Collector Tushar G. Nikhare (IAS), as the Guest of Honour, who encouraged students to focus on skill development and lauded Medhavi Skills University for its commendable work in skill-based, industry-integrated higher education. Additionally, Mrs. Christine Ripzum Namchu, Registrar of the Sikkim Nursing Council graced the event to inspire and support the students.



Mr. Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Amiya Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MSU welcomed the esteemed guests, students, parents/guardians, faculty, and staff. Expressing his enthusiasm on the occasion, Mr. Dudani said“Over the last 3 years, Medhavi Skills University has become a national brand in the field of skill development and skill-integrated higher education. MSU's goals align with the National Education Policy 2020. Amidst the fast-paced global evolution due to the advent of AI, we at MSU, ensure that our students are industry-ready through our industry-aligned practical curriculum.”



Mr. Kuldip Sarma added,“At MSU, we are committed to the holistic development of our students, fostering their growth through academics, sports, dance, and other activities. Our aim is to cultivate not only skilled professionals but also responsible and vibrant citizens of India, ready to contribute positively to society.”



The event reflected the university's commitment to delivering a holistic educational experience that blends academic rigour with skill-based learning. The program began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the guests, followed by a series of cultural performances, including dance and musical performances. During the orientation program, the incoming students were introduced to the vision, mission, culture, and community of Medhavi Skills University. They were provided with guidance and a roadmap for their undergraduate journeys at MSU. The senior students warmly welcomed the newcomers, fostering a culture of collaboration, teamwork, and growth.



The event witnessed the felicitation of MSU's students, Ms. Radhika Chettri and Krishna Kumari Mukhia Sunwar, who secured silver and bronze medals at the prestigious India Skills Competition 2024 respectively in Health and Social Care Category. They were awarded the Chancellor\'s Scholarship to motivate them further and encourage more exceptional performers for India Skills 2026.



The \"Prarambh\" Orientation Programme aims to immerse students in the academic culture of MSU. The core focus is to engage students in various sessions aimed at fostering a deep understanding of the university's values, enhancing their academic readiness and building a strong sense of community. The event, scheduled till September 5, 2024, will witness a series of sessions aimed at equipping students with the foundational skills necessary for their academic success. Over the two-week programme, students will engage in workshops, interactive lectures and team-building activities.

