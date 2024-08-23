Mowasalat, Yutong Organise 2024 Energy-Saving Driving Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mowasalat (Karwa), in partnership with Yutong HK International limited, held the 2024 Energy-Saving Driving competition on August 17 at the Karwa Academy. Returning for its second year, this competition aimed to advance the efficiency of electric buses in public by promoting best practices in electric bus operation and fostering a culture of“optimization through skill.”

The event was designed to equip Mowasalat's electric bus drivers with knowledge and techniques that enhance efficiency and promote environmentally sustainable practices, thus supporting Qatar's environmental sustainability goals.

The competition, focusing on the theme“Green Driving”, provided a platform for drivers to showcase their energy-saving driving skills, ultimately contributing to reduced emissions within the public transportation system.

The competition featured 30 skilled drivers from Mowasalat's electric bus fleet and underwent both theoretical and practical assessments. These included a pre-trip vehicle inspection, a 40-kilometer energy-saving driving test, handling of emergency situations, and precision reverse parking.

The participants' skills were evaluated in a comprehensive scoring system where theoretical knowledge contributed 30 percent and practical skills made up 70 percent of the total score.