QRCS Launches Yemen Floods Response Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a fundraising campaign to urgently respond to the recent flash floods across Yemen, with a number of relief interventions at a total cost of QR15.5m for the benefit of more than 123,000 people.

In a statement, Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, said,“A new humanitarian disaster is befalling Yemen. Heavy rainfall and floods have caused widespread destruction, with dozens killed and thousands rendered homeless. find hardly any food, medications, or shelter”.

In response to this serious emergency, a fundraising campaign is launched by QRCS, inviting benevolent donors to provide the basic needs of affected families, including food, health care supplies, home repair/reconstruction, and relief non-food items. With your support, we will be able to stand by our Yemeni brothers, alleviate their suffering, and ensure their safety,” added Al Emadi.

The campaign involves several components including emergency relief for flood-affected people, aid for poor families / individuals from the proceeds of Zakat Al Mal, distribution of diverse food baskets containing local staples to poor and displaced people, restoration and rehabilitation of 200 damaged homes for displaced and poor people and construction of 150 shelters for displaced and poor people.

Other components are construction of 20 100-m3 tanks for rainwater harvesting to secure water for local populations, provision of medical equipment and office furniture to support Al Jomhouri Hospital's Emergency Centre, general surgery operations and provision of medications for poor patients.

The heavy rainfall and flash floods in Yemen since the beginning of August have affected more than 38,000 families, or 294,000 people, in five governorates, causing severe damage to homes, property, and public infrastructure (schools, roads, and health facilities).

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the toll of floods has reached 98 deaths and 600 injuries to date, especially inhabitants of displacement camps.

In response to this critical situation, QRCS welcomes donations from everyone wishing to support the people of Yemen, through website (qrcs/YF), mobile app (QRCS), donor service (66666364), donation agents at malls, home donation collection (44027777).