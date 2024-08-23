Moi Concludes Training Courses On Combating Terrorism, Protecting Industrial Facilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Interior (MoI) yesterday concluded the Open Source Intelligence Course to Combat Terrorism, which was organised by the Officers Institute at the Police Academy, over five days.

The course, in which 23 officers from various departments of the ministry, the Amiri Guard and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) participated, aimed to provide participants with the skills, expertise and knowledge to combat financing crimes. It covered many topics, such as the concept of terrorism, its characteristics and types, modern methods of collecting information and data, and efforts made to prevent the risks of these crimes, in addition to other important related topics.

MOI also celebrated yesterday the graduation of the Vital Industrial Facilities Protection Course (Level Four), in which 27 members of the General Department of Industrial Security and other entities participated.

The course aimed to qualify participants to fill mid-level security leadership positions by providing them with the necessary practical knowledge and skills that enable them to master the processes of identifying, analyzing and managing security risks and threats.