3Rd Edition Of Katara Space Science Program Concludes With Resounding Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 3rd edition of the Katara Space Science Program (KSSP), organised by MAPS International WLL in collaboration with Katara Cultural Village, concluded yesterday, with overwhelming success.

Over 600 participants, including students, undergraduates, and science enthusiasts from and private sectors, took part in the three-day event. Attendees hailed from 101 in Qatar and abroad, representing 34 different nationalities, making this session a truly global celebration of space science.

The August KSSP session focused on the theme,“James Webb Space Telescope - How Did They Make It?” Esteemed scientists from NASA, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the University of Sharjah led the session, which ran from August 20-22.

The event featured insightful presentations and live interactions with these prominent figures, offering participants the unique opportunity to engage directly with leading minds in the space science field. One of the highlights of the programme was the practical activity that involved building a scientific refractor box telescope using concave and convex lenses.

Under expert guidance, participants eagerly constructed their telescopes and later engaged in a stargazing session to observe celestial bodies, including the moon, planets, and constellations. Over 300 Telescope were being successfully built during the session.

For many participants, it was their first time observing the wonders of the night sky through a telescope, an experience that left a lasting impression. Several attendees expressed newfound inspiration to pursue astronomy and space science, whether as a hobby or a potential career path.

In addition to the scientific endeavors, the programme hosted the 3rd edition of the“Cosmic Canvas: Space Art Exhibition.” This exhibition displayed stunning fine art and photography inspired by space themes, featuring works by 21 renowned artists.

It also included original prints from NASA and holographic art created by Mariam Hashemi Brian, blending science and art in an awe-inspiring showcase.

The event proved to be a successful fusion of collaboration and innovation. Students actively participated in thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops, and impactful presentations that challenged their thinking and expanded their horizons.

The event also featured a competition with impressive prizes, including certificates signed by the esteemed scientists, further motivating the participants and celebrating their achievements. The enthusiasm and dedication of the attendees were truly inspiring, reflecting the immense potential within the next generation of scientists.

KSSP is a three-day monthly space science program initiated by Katara Cultural Village and held at the Al Thuraya Planetarium. The program is offered free of charge and continues to attract participants from diverse backgrounds who share a passion for space science and STEM.

Interested individuals can register for upcoming editions via the official programme link: []().

As the August session concluded with flying colors, KSSP is now preparing for its future editions, with the goal of welcoming even larger and more diverse groups of participants.

The programme aims to provide a platform for young space enthusiasts, students, teachers, and professionals to learn, collaborate, and be inspired by leading scientists from around the globe.