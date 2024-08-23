Axon Development Inc. Appoints Keerti Sourav Namani As New COO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Axon Development aims to Improve the Residential Industry, Expand Reach, and Drive Operational Excellence.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axon Development Inc., a reputable residential development and company, has announced the appointment of Keerti Sourav Namani as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 2024. Sourav, who began their career as an Operations Manager and was promoted to Head of Operations before assuming the COO role, brings a wealth of experience to this newly filled position.Under Sourav's leadership, Axon is poised to venture into new markets in the Sunbelt region, including cities such as Phoenix, Austin, Houston, and Dallas, aiming to expand its reach and influence. Axon aims to be a significant part of the solution to the housing shortage problem, focusing on data-driven decision-making and a first-principles approach.The company's strategic vision is ambitious yet straightforward: to drive innovation and operational excellence, aiming for a 30% increase in revenue and a substantial boost in profitability. Sourav's approach includes incorporating new technologies, from AI and automation to enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining processes.Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Sourav stated,“I am privileged to take on the role of COO at Axon Development Inc. and excited to guide our exceptional team as we shape the future of the residential construction industry and venture into new markets.”Under the joint leadership of CEO Vy Tran and the new COO Keerti Sourav Namani, Axon has already seen high employee retention rates due to a positive work environment and employee-centric policies. These efforts have increased employee satisfaction and loyalty.Additionally, operational expenses have been reduced by approximately 14% through strategic partnerships and cost-saving measures, and the company has successfully entered the commercial construction sector, fulfilling a long-standing objective.Keerti Sourav Namani's focus remains on furthering Axon's digital transformation initiatives, expanding its market presence, and fostering a culture of innovation and teamwork.For more details, visit: or contact Ruby Docot at ....

