Hope AMC Announced A New Branch Opening In Saudi Arabia, Providing The Best Pediatric Therapies For Children There

Best Therapies for Children

Hope is going to launch a new branch in Riyadh, KSA, for the residents there to access top-notch pediatric therapies.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Managing Director of Hope AMC, Amal Tolba, has announced in a recent press note about their upcoming plan to launch a new branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the booking will start this September. It is an opportunity for the residents there to access the premium pediatric treatments and holistic therapies for children who struggle with behavioral and developmental challenges.

Just like in Dubai, the experienced team of rehabilitation specialists at Hope AMC strives to help the residents of Saudi Arabia overcome difficulties, from developmental challenges to managing chronic conditions and injuries, ensuring a positive impact on each life and establishing a new sense of hope. Their innovative treatment programs include therapies, like speech therapy, pediatric physiotherapy, ABA therapy, feeding therapy, occupational therapy, orthotics & prosthetics, Sensory Integration (SI), pediatric feeding therapy for picky eaters, (CIMT)- Constraint Induced Movement Therapy, and more.

In a recent press note, the MD of Hope AMC stated,“We bring years of expertise and knowledge to every patient interaction and believe in treating the whole person, not just the condition. Our mission is to empower individuals of all ages to overcome challenges, regain independence, and achieve their highest quality of life.” Also, she added,“Our multidisciplinary team collaborates closely to develop personalized treatment plans that address physical, emotional, and cognitive needs.” One of their therapists also mentioned,“We deeply analyze every challenge faced by children, consider their history, and then proceed with treatment.”

With this new branch opening in Riyadh , the residents are going to have a brighter future with their intensive therapy and the expertise of multidisciplinary physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and other specialists. Their experts prioritize early intervention and prevention in the state-of-the-art clinic to provide evidence-based solutions for children.

About Hope AMC

Hope AMC provides complete medical care and facilities for children and parents. A unique, one-stop destination for family healthcare, Hope AMC brings all the specialist doctors under one roof, making it easier for patients to access premium medical services, and caters to all the healthcare needs and rehabilitation facilities for children.



