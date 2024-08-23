Finnish Environmental Groups Take Govt To Court Over Climate Change

(MENAFN- IANS) Helsinki, Aug 23 (IANS) Several Finnish environmental organisations have launched a renewed challenge against the Finnish over its climate policies, local reported.

This new complaint, filed by groups, including Greenpeace Finland, alleges that under Prime Petteri Orpo's administration, the government is failing to meet the targets set by Finnish environmental legislation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 2022 climate laws had established commitments for Finland to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and to meet EU climate objectives.

In 2022, two of these organisations submitted a similar complaint during Sanna Marin's tenure, but the Finnish Supreme Administrative Court rejected the case, citing the fact that the legislation had not been in effect long enough to warrant judicial review. However, the court indicated that it could reconsider the matter if Finland was found to be falling short of its goals without taking corrective action.

In June, the Finnish government and Minister of Climate and the Environment Kai Mykkanen admitted in the annual climate report that Finland is unlikely to meet its climate targets.

The report highlighted a decrease in the carbon sink capacity of Finnish forests, a concern noted in the government's program in June 2023.

Additionally, the Finnish Climate Change Panel's recent report criticised the government for allowing an increase in transport emissions, contrary to EU obligations which require substantial reductions.

The organisations involved in the new complaint reference the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling against Switzerland in the spring, which found that Switzerland's inadequate climate action constituted a human rights violation.

The Finnish groups argue that the ECHR's decision could serve as a precedent, as Finland is also bound by European human rights agreements.

According to Finnish radio Yle, this case would be the first to invoke the ECHR's ruling against Switzerland as a basis for legal action in Finland.

At a press conference on Thursday, Kaisa Kosonen, an expert from Greenpeace, suggested that the Finnish Supreme Administrative Court could potentially direct Finnish officials to amend their actions.

If the court agrees to hear the case, the process is expected to take about a year to complete.