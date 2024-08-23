Four Injured In Another Industrial Accident In Andhra Pradesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Aug 23 (IANS) In another industrial accident in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district, four workers of a pharma unit were injured.

The accident occurred in the unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parwada, near here in the wee hours of Friday.

Officials said the accident occurred at Synergies Active Ingredients. The workers, who were mixing chemicals, suffered burn injuries. The were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

All the injured workers are said to be from Jharkhand. Details of how the accident occurred are awaited.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan and enquired about the incident. He directed the collector to ensure the injured get the best medical treatment.

The Chief Minister directed Home Minister V. Anitha and top officials to rush to the spot. He also asked them to visit the workers undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

This is the second fire accident in the Anakapalli district in less than 48 hours. Seventeen people died and 36 people were injured when a reactor exploded at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on August 21.

The Chief Minister called on the injured at the hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli on Thursday. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased, Rs 50 lakh each for critically injured, and Rs 25 lakh each for other injured.

The Chief Minister also visited the accident site and observed that Esciential Advanced Sciences Private Limited, a red-category industry, did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

He warned the management of industries to take stringent safety measures. The Chief Minister said safety should be the top priority of the managements.

Naidu said since 2019, the combined Visakhapatnam district reported 119 industrial accidents in which 120 people died.