Search Operation In Kathua Border Following Suspected Movement

8/23/2024 2:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following a suspected movement in the area on Thursday night, officials said.

Acting on information about the suspected movement of two persons, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jandor belt of the district, they said.

The entire area has been put under cordon and a search operation was going on when last reports came from the area, the officials said.

Kashmir Observer

