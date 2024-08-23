Search Operation In Kathua Border Following Suspected Movement
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following a suspected movement in the area on Thursday night, officials said.
Acting on information about the suspected movement of two persons, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jandor belt of the district, they said.
The entire area has been put under cordon and a search operation was going on when last reports came from the area, the officials said.
