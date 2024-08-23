The Way To Happiness Association Of Tennessee Shares Resources To Help Rehabilitate Criminals And End Recidivism

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 23rd August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee recently participated as exhibitors at the American Correctional Association (ACA) at the City Center in Nashville. The event brought together professionals from across the correctional field, offering a to address the ongoing challenges of criminal rehabilitation and recidivism.







During the convention, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee highlighted the importance of moral guidance and character-building as critical components in reducing recidivism. The organization shared resources based on The Way to Happiness, a non-religious moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, which consists of 21 common-sense principles that can be applied by anyone to improve their lives.

“Our goal is to provide tools that can help individuals make positive choices, both inside and outside of correctional facilities,” said Chris Blythe, a spokesperson for The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee.“By equipping offenders with a moral compass, we aim to reduce the cycle of crime and offer a path toward rehabilitation.”

The Way to Happiness program has been successfully implemented in correctional facilities around the world, leading to a significant reduction in violence, misconduct, and recidivism rates. The association's participation in the ACA convention underscores its commitment to making a meaningful impact on the criminal justice system in Tennessee and beyond.

As exhibitors, The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee engaged with correctional professionals, offering materials and insights into how these principles can be integrated into existing rehabilitation programs. The positive reception at the event indicates a growing recognition of the need for innovative approaches to criminal justice reform.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee and their work, visit .

About The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee



The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals through the distribution of The Way to Happiness booklet, which offers a common-sense guide to better living. The association works with community leaders, educators, and correctional institutions to promote ethical behavior, reduce crime, and foster a safer society.