Aquaporin Enters Strategic Partnership With Industry Leader Brenntag

Aquaporin A/S

Nymøllevej 78

DK-2800 Kongens Lyngby

aquaporin

Company registration no.: DK28315694

KONGENS LYNGBY, Denmark, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaporin A/S (ticker: AQP) ("Aquaporin" or the "Company"), an innovative water company dedicated to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology, today announces that Aquaporin has signed a distributorship agreement with Brenntag in APAC and in Turkey. The first membrane element order has already been shipped from Aquaporin to Turkey.

Brenntag has offices in more than 70 countries and works across many different industries, including water treatment. The global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution is driven by innovative technology, and has decided to add Aquaporin's CLEAR products to its portfolio.

Aquaporin is enthusiastic about the opportunities that this new strategic partnership with Brenntag will bring. This partnership is set to open new doors and significantly expand Aquaporin's reach in the industrial element business. Already contributing to revenue numbers in 2024, Aquaporin expects this collaboration to contribute to a double-digit growth in 2025 in this segment.

"We are proud to partner with Brenntag, a company that shares our commitment to technology, quality, and innovation. This agreement reflects the dedication and hard work of our teams across Aquaporin and marks the beginning of a collaboration that will be a cornerstone partnership for years to come," says Matt Boczkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Aquaporin.

Brenntag has an extensive line of water and wastewater treatment products and has the expertise to assist with many aspects in a broad spectrum of applications.

"We are pleased to add Aquaporin's CLEAR product series to our portfolio. This addition expands our portfolio and supports our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions in the water treatment sector and will enhance our ability to meet our customers' needs," says Uwe Webers, Global Head of Water Treatment at Brenntag.

By adding Aquaporin's CLEAR membranes, Brenntag can now offer customers a full product offering tailored to their needs.

Working across continents

Aquaporin has already shipped the first container of CLEAR membranes to the Brenntag office in Turkey. Søren Robenhagen, Business Development Director EU, is delighted that the strategic partnership is starting now.

"We are excited to launch this strategic partnership, which combines our strengths to deliver advanced and sustainable wastewater treatment solutions. We are eager to see the positive impact of our Aquaporin Inside® technology," says Søren Robenhagen.

CLEAR is a series of brackish water RO membrane elements embedded with the Aquaporin Inside® technology. The CLEAR membranes deliver best-in-class flow rates, great rejection of contaminants, and low-energy consumption solutions to reverse osmosis system users.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Boczkowski, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Juhl Wulff, Chief Financial Officer

+45 53 55 55 19, [email protected]



About Aquaporin

Aquaporin is an innovative water technology company with operations in Denmark (HQ), Singapore, Turkey, the United States, and China. We are committed to rethinking water filtration with biotechnology to solve global water challenges. By combining three disciplines from the world of natural sciences: biology, chemistry, and physics, we have created the unique, nature-inspired Aquaporin Inside® technology which we embed into all our membranes and solutions. Our technology is based on Nobel Prize-winning research and is used to clean and reuse water in industries, in our homes, and even by NASA in space. We work with customers and partners around the globe to responsibly treat industrial wastewater, concentrate food and beverage products in a natural way, and enhance drinking water quality and accessibility.

About Brenntag

Brenntag is the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution. The company holds a central role in connecting customers and suppliers of the chemical industry. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Brenntag has more than 17,700 employees worldwide and operates a network of about 600 sites in 72 countries. In 2023, Brenntag generated sales of 16.8 billion EUR. The two global divisions, Brenntag Essentials, and Brenntag Specialties, provide a diversified and broad portfolio of industrial and specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, comprehensive regulatory know-how, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries. Brenntag pursues an ambitious sustainability agenda and is committed to sustainable solutions in its sector and the industries served. Brenntag shares have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2010, and DAX since September 2021. In addition, the Brenntag SE shares are listed in the DAX 50 ESG and DAX ESG Target. For more information, visit .



Forward-looking statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and that can be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should", and similar expressions, as well as other statements regarding future events or prospects. Specifically, this report includes information with respect to projections, estimates, and targets that also constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, and other important factors include, among others: Limited experience in commercialization of the Company's products, failure to successfully implement strategies, dependence on third parties for manufacturing certain product components and the supply of certain raw materials, manufacturing disruptions, strategic collaboration, protection of the Company's intellectual property rights and other risks disclosed in Aquaporin's annual reports and company announcements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations, projections, estimates, and targets expressed or implied in this report by such forward-looking statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. Aquaporin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4027819

The following files are available for download: