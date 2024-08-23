Husqvarna Group to acquire InCeres - a digital platform in the light agriculture segment

With climate change, farmland reduction, healthier food demand and an increasing population, Husqvarna Group anticipates that more food needs to be produced from less land, requiring new technologies and ways of working. By digitizing all activities and measurements on the farm and then generating AI-assisted agronomic advice, farmers can reduce this uncertainty and be empowered to make the right decisions for their specific issues.

"Our envisioned Total Farm Management solution can combine digital intelligence on the one hand and our mechanical solutions on the other hand. Such an offering will be truly disruptive, and Husqvarna Group aspires to be the first company to develop such a complete offering for light agriculture applications", says Mauro Favero, Light Agriculture President, Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division. "This offering will create go-to-market synergies with Husqvarna Group's current agriculture solutions, driving a higher conversion of light agriculture farmers into a unique and trusted Husqvarna one-stop-shop ecosystem that creates value, convenience, and efficiencies across the whole crop cycle."

InCeres, founded in 2014, has 35 employees and total sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 9.3m, growing 50% since 2022. InCeres has a highly scalable business model based on subscription, where 100% of the revenues are recurring.

"After having established and proven our solution, we are ready to expand the customer base and grow our business together with Husqvarna Group. We feel confident that our combined knowledge and experience can create a Total Farm Management offering that improves productivity for farmers around the world," says Leonardo Menegatti, founder and CEO of InCeres.

InCeres will be integrated in the Light Agriculture business unit in the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division. The ambition for the Light Agriculture business unit is to provide the means for sustainable food security to people around the world.

The purchase price is not material relative to Husqvarna Group's market capitalization and is not disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including antitrust approval by the local authority.

