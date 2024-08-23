Bengaluru Techie Drowns During Picnic In Shivamogga’S Sagara, Case Filed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A tragic incident occurred in Shimoga's Sagara Taluk, where a young engineer from Bengaluru lost his life while on a picnic. The victim, 22-year-old Kushal, had travelled with friends to enjoy a day out at Champaka Sarasu near Anandpur. Kushal and his friends Sai and Yashwant had planned the trip from Bengaluru to Kuvempur's house. While approaching Shimoga, they decided to explore Champaka Sarasu, a scenic spot recommended by a local.

Upon arriving at the location, the group engaged in a photo shoot and observed local youths swimming in the lake. Inspired by this, Kushal decided to join in and went for a swim. However, after a while, he vanished from sight, causing panic among his friends.

Realising something was wrong, they quickly alerted the Anandpur police station. A search operation was conducted by the fire brigade, who eventually recovered Kushal's body from the lake.

The Anandpur police have registered a case in connection with the incident. This unfortunate event brought a sudden end to what was meant to be a joyful outing for the young engineer and his friends.

Leopards found roaming in Ramanagar village

Two leopards were recently spotted in Doddangawadi Colony, a village in Ramanagara taluk. The animals were seen late last night near the residence of Shivprakash. Their movements were recorded on CCTV, raising significant concern among the residents.



The sighting has caused considerable alarm in the community, prompting villagers to urgently request that forest authorities take immediate action to capture the leopards. The presence of these wild animals has heightened fears for safety, and the locals are anxiously awaiting a resolution to ensure their security.